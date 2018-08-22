Ferron (FRRN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $511.00

Ferron (CURRENCY:FRRN) traded down 66.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One Ferron coin can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ferron has traded 60.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ferron has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $511.00 worth of Ferron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ferron Coin Profile

Ferron’s total supply is 1,549,522 coins. The official website for Ferron is ferron.io . Ferron’s official Twitter account is @FerronCoin

Ferron Coin Trading

Ferron can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ferron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ferron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ferron using one of the exchanges listed above.

