FEI (FEIC) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

Press coverage about FEI (NASDAQ:FEIC) has been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. FEI earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the scientific and technical instruments company an impact score of 46.2233135797604 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NASDAQ FEIC opened at $106.89 on Wednesday. FEI has a twelve month low of $64.93 and a twelve month high of $108.35.

Get FEI alerts:

FEI Company Profile

FEI Company is a supplier of scientific instruments and related services for nanoscale applications and solutions for industry and science. The Company operates through two segments: Industry Group, which consists of customers in semiconductor integrated circuit manufacturing and related industries, such as manufacturers of data storage equipment and other technologies, as well as customers in the oil and gas industry, and Science Group, which includes universities, research laboratories and customers in a range of industries, including metals, automobiles, aerospace, geosciences and forensics.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for FEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FEI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.