FedEx Co. (FDX) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 841,168 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in FedEx were worth $190,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,966,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in FedEx in the second quarter worth about $62,966,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx in the second quarter worth about $58,442,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 53.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 696,459 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $167,226,000 after purchasing an additional 243,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 63.0% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 624,805 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $150,021,000 after purchasing an additional 241,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.70% of the company’s stock.

FDX stock opened at $251.11 on Wednesday. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $205.64 and a twelve month high of $274.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $65.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.43.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 19th. The shipping service provider reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.19. FedEx had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $17.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.98%.

FDX has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital dropped their target price on FedEx to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on FedEx from $248.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. UBS Group cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on FedEx from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.75.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

