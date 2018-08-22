Federated Investors Inc (FII) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.70.

FII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Federated Investors in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Federated Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $29.50 in a report on Thursday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Federated Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Federated Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federated Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th.

Get Federated Investors alerts:

Shares of NYSE FII traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.45. 20,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,659. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. Federated Investors has a 52-week low of $22.06 and a 52-week high of $36.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The business had revenue of $256.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.86 million. Federated Investors had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Federated Investors will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 8th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Federated Investors’s payout ratio is 49.54%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Farrell bought 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,567,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,150 shares in the company, valued at $920,178. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FII. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Federated Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Federated Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Federated Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in Federated Investors by 123.9% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Bank acquired a new position in Federated Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

About Federated Investors

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.