FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 50,273 Shares of Target Co. (TGT)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,394 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 50,273 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TGT. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 31,623 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,219,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $426,000. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at $2,093,000. 85.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $83.27 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $53.90 and a 12 month high of $84.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.74.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Target had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $16.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. MKM Partners set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Target from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.41.

In other Target news, insider Laysha Ward sold 43,926 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $3,484,649.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,460 shares in the company, valued at $7,176,191.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Janna A. Potts sold 5,152 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $386,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,304 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

