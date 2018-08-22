FCB Financial Holdings Inc (FCB) Position Lowered by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its position in FCB Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:FCB) by 52.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,487 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,045 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in FCB Financial were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in FCB Financial by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in FCB Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in FCB Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in FCB Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in FCB Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

FCB Financial stock opened at $53.10 on Wednesday. FCB Financial Holdings Inc has a one year low of $39.90 and a one year high of $62.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.19.

FCB Financial (NYSE:FCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. FCB Financial had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $98.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that FCB Financial Holdings Inc will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FCB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FCB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FCB Financial in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of FCB Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Gabelli cut FCB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut FCB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

FCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Florida Community Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, large businesses, and other local organizations and entities in south and central Florida. The company offers various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; checking products; and money market accounts and IRAs.

