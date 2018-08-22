Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect PQ Group (PQG) Stock Price

News headlines about PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) have trended positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. PQ Group earned a daily sentiment score of 0.46 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 46.7816626932625 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NYSE:PQG opened at $17.81 on Wednesday. PQ Group has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $18.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. PQ Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $434.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.44 million. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that PQ Group will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PQG. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on PQ Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PQ Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PQ Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised PQ Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on PQ Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.23.

PQ Group Company Profile

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services; and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels and emission controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.

