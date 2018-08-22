Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Exfo (EXFO) Stock Price

Media stories about Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) have been trending positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Exfo earned a daily sentiment score of 0.27 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 46.895742062166 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get Exfo alerts:

EXFO stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.05. 2,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,462. The stock has a market cap of $206.68 million, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 0.61. Exfo has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.42.

EXFO has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Exfo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exfo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.25 price target on shares of Exfo in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.79.

About Exfo

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Webscale companies. It offers lab and manufacturing testing systems, including lab platforms; network simulation and load testing tools to meet the mobile telecom and VOIP/IMS network test challenges; transport and datacom solutions, such as Ethernet testing, fiber channel testing, DSn/PDH and SONET/SDH testing, synchronization testing, and SONET/SDH, OTN, and multiservice testing solutions; and optical products comprising power meters, light sources and amplifiers, variable attenuators, switch and utility modules, polarization analysis, optical communication analyzers, spectral testing products, bit-error-rate testing products, optical benchtop kits, osics multifunction platform, optical component testers, and tunable filters.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Exfo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exfo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.