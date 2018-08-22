Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.71.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FATE shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,770,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,355,000. Finally, Aquilo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,579,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.64. The company had a trading volume of 281,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,846. The firm has a market cap of $598.29 million, a PE ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 1.57. Fate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 4.92.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.07% and a negative net margin of 1,387.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; FT500 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived NK cell product candidate for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; FT516 engineered iPSC-derived NK cell product candidate for the treatment of hematologic/solid tumors; and FT819 engineered chimeric antigen receptor 19 iPSC-derived T-cell product candidate for hematologic/solid tumors.

