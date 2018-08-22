Fastenal (FAST) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

FAST has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Northcoast Research restated a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Friday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Fastenal from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fastenal from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.55.

FAST stock opened at $60.87 on Tuesday. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.03.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 25th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 82.90%.

In other news, insider Terry Modock Owen acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.85 per share, with a total value of $103,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,700. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 190.6% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 59,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 38,890 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 1.1% during the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 1,811,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,874,000 after purchasing an additional 20,012 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its holdings in Fastenal by 296.4% during the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 54,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 40,885 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Fastenal during the first quarter valued at about $895,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Fastenal during the first quarter valued at about $159,000. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

