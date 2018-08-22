Fastenal (FAST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) will post $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Fastenal’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. Fastenal posted earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fastenal.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 11th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.55.

Fastenal stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,438. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $61.14. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 25th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.90%.

In related news, insider Terry Modock Owen purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.85 per share, with a total value of $103,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Fastenal by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 17,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 42,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 51,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 75,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

