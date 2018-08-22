Fang (SFUN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Fang (NYSE:SFUN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 28th. Analysts expect Fang to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter.

Fang (NYSE:SFUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.14). Fang had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $62.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Fang to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Fang stock opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. Fang has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.50 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fang from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fang presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.19.

Fang Company Profile

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal in the People's Republic of China. The company's portal offers listing, marketing, e-commerce, financial, and other value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on, and services for, the real estate and home-related sectors.

