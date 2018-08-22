Fabrinet (FN) Reaches New 12-Month High After Strong Earnings

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $44.33 and last traded at $43.74, with a volume of 10176 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.88.

The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $345.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.12 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FN. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Fabrinet from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Fabrinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Fabrinet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Northland Securities downgraded Fabrinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Fabrinet to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fabrinet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.14.

In other Fabrinet news, Director David T. Mitchell sold 40,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $1,584,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 113,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,496,606.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 40,044 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $1,483,229.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,370.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 203,273 shares of company stock worth $7,530,658. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FN. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.61.

Fabrinet Company Profile (NYSE:FN)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers, medical devices, and sensors. It offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities across the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

Further Reading: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.