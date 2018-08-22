Fabrinet (FN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) issued its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $345.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.12 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Fabrinet updated its Q1 guidance to $0.80-0.83 EPS.

Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $46.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.61. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $24.02 and a twelve month high of $48.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.84.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FN. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 17th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.14.

In other Fabrinet news, insider David T. Mitchell sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $1,404,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,900,321.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Toh-Seng Ng sold 27,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $1,003,509.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,414,739.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 203,273 shares of company stock worth $7,530,658. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers, medical devices, and sensors. It offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities across the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

