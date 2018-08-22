Fabrinet (FN) Downgraded by Needham & Company LLC to “Buy”

Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has $55.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $45.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

FN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Fabrinet to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fabrinet from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Fabrinet from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Fabrinet currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.14.

Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $46.75 on Tuesday. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $48.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.61.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 20th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. Fabrinet had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $345.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Harpal Gill sold 40,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $1,483,229.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,370.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David T. Mitchell sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $1,584,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,496,606.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,273 shares of company stock valued at $7,530,658 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FN. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Fabrinet during the first quarter worth $115,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Fabrinet during the first quarter worth $134,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in Fabrinet during the first quarter worth $203,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet during the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Fabrinet during the second quarter worth $226,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers, medical devices, and sensors. It offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities across the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

