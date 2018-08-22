F5 Networks (FFIV) Sets New 1-Year High at $184.05

Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $184.05 and last traded at $183.65, with a volume of 14673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $181.93.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $211.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Standpoint Research cut shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of F5 Networks to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.65.

The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.77.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $542.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.59 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 38.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. equities analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 3,332 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total value of $563,074.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,548,369.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 2,512 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.02, for a total transaction of $429,602.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,637.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,314 shares of company stock worth $4,933,393 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in F5 Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,965,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in F5 Networks by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 854,194 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $147,305,000 after buying an additional 36,068 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in F5 Networks by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,955 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in F5 Networks by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,512 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its position in F5 Networks by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 345,684 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $64,931,000 after buying an additional 16,429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

About F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV)

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

