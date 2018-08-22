Exponent (EXPO) Receives News Sentiment Rating of 0.05

Headlines about Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Exponent earned a media sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the business services provider an impact score of 47.2895972116249 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

EXPO stock opened at $51.90 on Wednesday. Exponent has a 12-month low of $32.06 and a 12-month high of $52.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.50 and a beta of 0.59.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Exponent had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $95.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Exponent will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. Exponent’s payout ratio is 48.60%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EXPO shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Exponent to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Exponent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

In other news, insider Richard Reiss sold 2,236 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $110,525.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,389.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Debra Zumwalt sold 500 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.01, for a total transaction of $48,005.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,309.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

