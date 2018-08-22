Expanse (EXP) Trading Down 9.6% This Week

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Expanse has a market capitalization of $4.87 million and approximately $29,686.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Expanse coin can currently be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00007249 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Poloniex, Bittrex and BiteBTC. During the last seven days, Expanse has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007832 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009846 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000315 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Expanse is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 19,495,278 coins and its circulating supply is 10,495,278 coins. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Expanse can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, YoBit, BiteBTC, Upbit, Poloniex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

