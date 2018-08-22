Exelon Co. (EXC) Position Trimmed by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 229,310 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Exelon were worth $9,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new position in Exelon during the second quarter worth $116,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 401.6% during the first quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 836.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new position in Exelon during the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Exelon during the second quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EXC opened at $44.09 on Wednesday. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $35.57 and a one year high of $45.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The energy giant reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Exelon had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.08%.

Several research firms have commented on EXC. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, August 6th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Howard Weil began coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Exelon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.69.

Exelon Co is an utilities company in the Electric Utilities industry.

