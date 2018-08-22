EXACT Sciences Co. (EXAS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Analysts expect that EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) will report ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for EXACT Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.30). EXACT Sciences reported earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 69.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EXACT Sciences will report full year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.13). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.27). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover EXACT Sciences.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 35.24% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $102.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EXACT Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. EXACT Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.73.

In other EXACT Sciences news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 8,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $519,095.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,028.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas D. Carey sold 3,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total transaction of $201,713.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,139.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,546 shares of company stock valued at $846,987. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in EXACT Sciences by 229.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 84,937 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after buying an additional 59,134 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in EXACT Sciences by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 33,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $469,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXAS traded up $12.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,518,477. EXACT Sciences has a 52 week low of $37.36 and a 52 week high of $71.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a current ratio of 15.79.

EXACT Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

