Evolent Health Inc (EVH) CEO Sells $93,072.00 in Stock

Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) CEO Frank J. Williams sold 3,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $93,072.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Frank J. Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Evolent Health alerts:

On Friday, August 17th, Frank J. Williams sold 37,909 shares of Evolent Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $910,574.18.

On Wednesday, August 1st, Frank J. Williams sold 9,653 shares of Evolent Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $192,770.41.

On Monday, July 2nd, Frank J. Williams sold 10,231 shares of Evolent Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $217,101.82.

On Thursday, June 21st, Frank J. Williams sold 47,314 shares of Evolent Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $1,135,536.00.

On Friday, June 1st, Frank J. Williams sold 15,000 shares of Evolent Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $300,600.00.

Shares of NYSE EVH traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.55. The stock had a trading volume of 499,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,543. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.64 and a beta of 1.06. Evolent Health Inc has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $144.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.90 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. analysts forecast that Evolent Health Inc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EVH. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, MED boosted their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evolent Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,362,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,823,000 after purchasing an additional 605,714 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,536,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,437,000 after purchasing an additional 719,956 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,179,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,315,000 after purchasing an additional 363,191 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,818,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,335,000 after purchasing an additional 876,358 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,574,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,186,000 after purchasing an additional 582,666 shares during the period.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.