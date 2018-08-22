Etherparty Hits 24 Hour Volume of $386,513.00 (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Etherparty has a total market cap of $7.23 million and $386,513.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Etherparty has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Etherparty token can currently be purchased for about $0.0138 or 0.00000214 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ACX, HitBTC, Gate.io and Binance.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005085 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015532 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000315 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00271691 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00149899 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000213 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00010418 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00033305 BTC.

About Etherparty

Etherparty’s launch date was October 1st, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,840,383 tokens. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com . Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty

Buying and Selling Etherparty

Etherparty can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ACX, Gate.io, Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Etherparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

