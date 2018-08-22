Espers (ESP) Market Cap Reaches $1.94 Million

Espers (CURRENCY:ESP) traded down 26.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Espers has a market capitalization of $1.94 million and $1,157.00 worth of Espers was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Espers coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, CoinExchange and Cryptohub. Over the last seven days, Espers has traded down 20.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Espers alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.78 or 0.02157190 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00573302 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00015223 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00016457 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00020711 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00045030 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00024951 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00016550 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009832 BTC.

Espers Profile

Espers (ESP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2016. Espers’ total supply is 22,122,353,295 coins. The Reddit community for Espers is /r/esperscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Espers is espers.io . Espers’ official Twitter account is @CryptoCoderz and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Espers

Espers can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptohub and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Espers directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Espers should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Espers using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Espers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Espers and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.