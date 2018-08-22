Eric C. Scroggins Sells 4,940 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN) Stock

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $242,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,757. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of ALSN stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.83. 100,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $32.93 and a 12-month high of $49.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.30.
Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 86.52%. The firm had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. MRJ Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 10.5% during the first quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. now owns 16,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 63.1% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 26,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 10,286 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 19.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 560,899 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,908,000 after buying an additional 89,664 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 13.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 242,544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,104,000 after buying an additional 29,579 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 80.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period.
ALSN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allison Transmission has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.75.
About Allison Transmission
Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 13 transmission product lines with approximately 100 product models for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.
