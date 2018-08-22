Eric C. Scroggins Sells 4,940 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN) Stock

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $242,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,757. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ALSN stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.83. 100,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $32.93 and a 12-month high of $49.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.30.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 86.52%. The firm had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 22.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. MRJ Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 10.5% during the first quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. now owns 16,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 63.1% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 26,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 10,286 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 19.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 560,899 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,908,000 after buying an additional 89,664 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 13.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 242,544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,104,000 after buying an additional 29,579 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 80.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period.

ALSN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allison Transmission has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 13 transmission product lines with approximately 100 product models for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

