Equity Commonwealth (EQC) Earns Daily News Sentiment Rating of -0.02

News stories about Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) have been trending somewhat negative on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Equity Commonwealth earned a daily sentiment score of -0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 45.8311338738746 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

EQC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Equity Commonwealth to $33.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Equity Commonwealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on Equity Commonwealth from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

NYSE EQC opened at $32.02 on Wednesday. Equity Commonwealth has a 52 week low of $27.96 and a 52 week high of $32.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 63.57 and a current ratio of 63.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 0.18.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 92.07%. The business had revenue of $48.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of June 30, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 13 properties and 6.3 million square feet.

