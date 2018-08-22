Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock’s (EPE) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at KLR Group

Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock (NYSE:EPE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at KLR Group in a note issued to investors on Monday. They presently have a $3.00 price target on the energy producer’s stock. KLR Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 89.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $3.00 target price on Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.61.

Get Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock alerts:

EPE opened at $1.58 on Monday. Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.09, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 3.78.

Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock (NYSE:EPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The energy producer reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock had a negative return on equity of 16.50% and a negative net margin of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.46 million. research analysts forecast that Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Investment Fund Vii L. P sold 416,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total transaction of $1,223,198.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.21, for a total value of $321,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,248,213 shares of company stock worth $20,635,175 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPE. Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC raised its position in Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock by 66.5% during the first quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC now owns 1,472,846 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 588,381 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock by 150.0% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 500,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,045,762 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $9,548,000 after buying an additional 203,147 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock by 162.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,026 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 73,026 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock by 181.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 107,821 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 69,509 shares during the period. 68.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock Company Profile

EP Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the exploration for and the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has interests in three primary areas, such as the Permian basin in West Texas; the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Altamont Field in the Uinta basin in Northeastern Utah.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.