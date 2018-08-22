Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock (EPE) Major Shareholder Sells $449,146.08 in Stock

Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock (NYSE:EPE) major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 311,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total value of $449,146.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Apollo Management Holdings Gp, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 5th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 244,129 shares of Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $707,974.10.

On Friday, June 29th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 285,000 shares of Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $872,100.00.

On Tuesday, June 26th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 100,000 shares of Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.21, for a total value of $321,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:EPE traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.81. 82,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,128. Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $3.54. The stock has a market cap of $367.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 3.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.09.

Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock (NYSE:EPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The energy producer reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock had a negative return on equity of 16.50% and a negative net margin of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.46 million. equities research analysts expect that Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EPE. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock by 95.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,710 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 38,504 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock by 55.6% during the first quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 117,653 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 42,060 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock by 30.1% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 186,592 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 43,217 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock by 181.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 107,821 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 69,509 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock by 162.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,026 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 73,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EPE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. KLR Group downgraded Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $3.00 price target on Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.61.

About Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. common stock

EP Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the exploration for and the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has interests in three primary areas, such as the Permian basin in West Texas; the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Altamont Field in the Uinta basin in Northeastern Utah.

