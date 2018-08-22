EnLink Midstream Partners (ENLK) & TC Pipelines (TCP) Financial Review

TC Pipelines (NYSE: ENLK) and EnLink Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENLK) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

TC Pipelines pays an annual dividend of $2.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. EnLink Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. TC Pipelines pays out 82.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. EnLink Midstream Partners pays out 5,200.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. TC Pipelines has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for TC Pipelines and EnLink Midstream Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TC Pipelines 3 6 0 0 1.67 EnLink Midstream Partners 0 10 5 0 2.33

TC Pipelines currently has a consensus target price of $45.38, suggesting a potential upside of 38.80%. EnLink Midstream Partners has a consensus target price of $16.85, suggesting a potential downside of 7.44%. Given TC Pipelines’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe TC Pipelines is more favorable than EnLink Midstream Partners.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.6% of TC Pipelines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.6% of EnLink Midstream Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of TC Pipelines shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of EnLink Midstream Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TC Pipelines and EnLink Midstream Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TC Pipelines $422.00 million 5.52 $252.00 million $3.16 10.34 EnLink Midstream Partners $5.74 billion 1.11 $148.90 million $0.03 606.67

TC Pipelines has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EnLink Midstream Partners. TC Pipelines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EnLink Midstream Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

TC Pipelines has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EnLink Midstream Partners has a beta of 2.27, suggesting that its stock price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TC Pipelines and EnLink Midstream Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TC Pipelines 66.44% 26.67% 8.14% EnLink Midstream Partners 3.89% 6.41% 2.58%

Summary

TC Pipelines beats EnLink Midstream Partners on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TC Pipelines

TC PipeLines, LP acquires, owns, and participates in the management of energy infrastructure businesses in North America. The company has interests in eight natural gas interstate pipeline systems that transport approximately 10.4 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from producing regions and import facilities to market hubs and consuming markets primarily in the Western, Midwestern, and Eastern United States. It serves large utilities, local distribution companies, natural gas marketers, producing companies, and other interstate pipelines, including affiliates. TC PipeLines GP, Inc. operates as a general partner of the company. TC PipeLines, LP was founded in 1998 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About EnLink Midstream Partners

EnLink Midstream Partners, LP, through its subsidiary, EnLink Midstream Operating, LP, provides midstream energy services. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Crude and Condensate, and Corporate segments. The company provides gathering, transmission, processing, fractionation, storage, condensate stabilization, brine, and marketing services to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGL), crude oil, and condensate. It operates processing plants that remove NGLs from the natural gas stream that is transported to the processing plants by its own gathering systems or by third-party pipelines; and purchases natural gas and NGLs from producers and other supply sources, and sells that natural gas to utilities, industrial consumers, other marketers, and pipelines. The company also fractionates NGLs into purity products, such as ethane, propane, iso-butane, butane, and natural gasoline. It operates approximately 11,000 miles of pipelines, 20 natural gas processing plants, 7 fractionators, barge and rail terminals, product storage facilities, purchasing and marketing capabilities, and brine disposal wells, as well as a crude oil trucking fleet. EnLink Midstream GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Crosstex Energy L.P. and changed its name to EnLink Midstream Partners, LP in March 2014. EnLink Midstream Partners, LP was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

