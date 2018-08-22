Engineers Gate Manager LP Purchases Shares of 12,011 United States Cellular Corp (USM)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 12,011 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in United States Cellular by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,108 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in United States Cellular by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,178 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in United States Cellular by 241.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,075 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in United States Cellular by 980.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,588 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in United States Cellular by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,142 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.85% of the company’s stock.

USM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United States Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United States Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Raymond James raised shares of United States Cellular from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of United States Cellular stock opened at $44.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.67, a P/E/G ratio of 43.74 and a beta of 0.38. United States Cellular Corp has a 12-month low of $32.06 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $974.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.58 million. United States Cellular had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. analysts forecast that United States Cellular Corp will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United States Cellular news, EVP Steven T. Campbell sold 2,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $99,487.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,988.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jay Ellison sold 7,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $326,566.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,190,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,023 shares of company stock worth $921,311. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

