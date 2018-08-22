Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $408,000 Stake in Gray Television, Inc. (GTN)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lowered its holdings in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gray Television during the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gray Television during the second quarter valued at $664,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Gray Television during the first quarter valued at $136,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gray Television during the second quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gray Television during the first quarter valued at $146,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gray Television alerts:

GTN opened at $16.95 on Wednesday. Gray Television, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.56.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Gray Television had a net margin of 25.99% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $250.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.11 million. research analysts anticipate that Gray Television, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gray Television from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

Gray Television Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 23, 2018, the company owned and operated television stations in 57 television markets broadcasting approximately 200 program streams, including approximately 100 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.