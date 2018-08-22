Energo (TSL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.96 Million

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 21st. During the last week, Energo has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. Energo has a market cap of $2.96 million and $155,177.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energo token can now be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Gate.io, Coinnest and Coinrail.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005131 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003384 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014873 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000323 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00280535 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00151506 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000240 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010732 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00035432 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Energo Profile

Energo’s genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 tokens. Energo’s official website is www.energolabs.com . The official message board for Energo is blog.energolabs.com . Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs

Buying and Selling Energo

Energo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, CoinBene, Gate.io, CoinEgg and Coinrail. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energo using one of the exchanges listed above.

