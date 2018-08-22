Ener-Core (ENCR) Issues Earnings Results

Ener-Core (OTCMKTS:ENCR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The energy company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of Ener-Core stock remained flat at $$0.25 during trading on Wednesday. 20 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,274. Ener-Core has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $1.35.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ener-Core from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd.

Ener-Core, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, license, and market its products that are based on Power Oxidizer technologies. The company's Power Oxidizer technology generates industrial levels of usable heat in a pressure vessel using various organic gases as fuel for an oxidation reaction. Its products include Ener-Core PowerStation EC250 and Ener-Core Powerstation KG2-3GEF/PO, which have applications in landfills, distilleries, and various industrial processes.

