Endava (DAVA) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Endava (NYSE:DAVA) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DAVA. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Endava in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Endava in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Endava in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Endava in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Endava in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Shares of DAVA stock opened at $25.50 on Wednesday. Endava has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $30.50.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services which involves collaborations with its clients. The firm works with finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, technology, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

