Endava (DAVA) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of Endava (NYSE:DAVA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of NYSE DAVA opened at $25.50 on Tuesday. Endava has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $30.50.
Endava Company Profile
Further Reading: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.