Endava (DAVA) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of Endava (NYSE:DAVA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE DAVA opened at $25.50 on Tuesday. Endava has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $30.50.

Endava Company Profile

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services which involves collaborations with its clients. The firm works with finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, technology, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

