Endava (DAVA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Endava (NYSE:DAVA) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

DAVA has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen assumed coverage on Endava in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Endava in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a weight rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Endava in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Endava in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Endava has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.25.

DAVA opened at $25.50 on Tuesday. Endava has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $30.50.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services which involves collaborations with its clients. The firm works with finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, technology, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

