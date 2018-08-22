Encompass Health Corp (EHC) Stake Raised by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health Corp (AMEX:EHC) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,477 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.21% of Encompass Health worth $14,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EHC. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the first quarter worth $622,184,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the first quarter worth $221,881,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the first quarter worth $116,238,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the first quarter worth $101,978,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the first quarter worth $88,764,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

AMEX:EHC opened at $57.67 on Wednesday. Encompass Health Corp has a 1-year low of $40.86 and a 1-year high of $59.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Encompass Health Corp will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 28th.

In other Encompass Health news, insider Cheryl B. Levy sold 28,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $2,258,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew L. Price sold 9,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $756,938.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Encompass Health from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up from $59.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Encompass Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.10.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.