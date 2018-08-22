Element Partners Ii Lp Sells 37,100 Shares of TPI Composites Inc (TPIC) Stock

TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) major shareholder Element Partners Ii Lp sold 37,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $982,408.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Element Partners Ii Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 20th, Element Partners Ii Lp sold 45,021 shares of TPI Composites stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $1,214,216.37.

TPI Composites stock opened at $28.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.32 million, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of -0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. TPI Composites Inc has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $32.22.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $230.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.29 million. TPI Composites had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 3.17%. equities analysts forecast that TPI Composites Inc will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on TPI Composites from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Cowen set a $35.00 price objective on TPI Composites and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on TPI Composites from $26.00 to $35.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. TPI Composites has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.61.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,921,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,174,000 after purchasing an additional 207,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 959,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,063,000 after buying an additional 267,717 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 130.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 848,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,811,000 after buying an additional 480,751 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,767,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,006,000 after buying an additional 95,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.11% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

