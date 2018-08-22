Eldorado Resorts (ERI) & Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Head to Head Contrast

Eldorado Resorts (NYSE: LVS) and Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eldorado Resorts and Las Vegas Sands’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eldorado Resorts $1.47 billion 2.49 $73.93 million $0.01 4,750.00 Las Vegas Sands $12.88 billion 4.05 $2.81 billion $3.04 21.80

Las Vegas Sands has higher revenue and earnings than Eldorado Resorts. Las Vegas Sands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eldorado Resorts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Eldorado Resorts and Las Vegas Sands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eldorado Resorts 9.99% 11.64% 3.06% Las Vegas Sands 28.06% 35.22% 12.80%

Dividends

Las Vegas Sands pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Eldorado Resorts does not pay a dividend. Las Vegas Sands pays out 98.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Las Vegas Sands has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Eldorado Resorts and Las Vegas Sands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eldorado Resorts 0 1 7 0 2.88 Las Vegas Sands 0 7 5 0 2.42

Eldorado Resorts presently has a consensus target price of $48.81, suggesting a potential upside of 2.75%. Las Vegas Sands has a consensus target price of $76.42, suggesting a potential upside of 15.33%. Given Las Vegas Sands’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Las Vegas Sands is more favorable than Eldorado Resorts.

Volatility and Risk

Eldorado Resorts has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Las Vegas Sands has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.2% of Eldorado Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.1% of Las Vegas Sands shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Eldorado Resorts shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Las Vegas Sands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Las Vegas Sands beats Eldorado Resorts on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eldorado Resorts

Eldorado Resorts, Inc., a gaming and hospitality company, owns and operates gaming facilities in Ohio, Louisiana, Nevada, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Mississippi, and Missouri. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a 814-room hotel, casino and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a 1,711-room themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a 1,571-room hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a 403-room, all suite art deco-style hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a 357-room hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino. The company also owns and operates Isle Casino Hotel?Black Hawk, a land-based casino; Lady Luck Casino?Black Hawk, a land-based casino; Isle Casino Racing Pompano Park, a casino and harness racing track; Isle Casino Bettendorf, a land-based single-level casino; Isle Casino Waterloo, a SINGLE-level land-based casino; Isle of Capri Casino Hotel Lake Charles, a gaming vessel; Isle of Capri Casino Lula, a two dockside casino; Lady Luck Casino Vicksburg, a dockside casino; Isle of Capri Casino Boonville, a single-level dockside casino; Isle Casino Cape Girardeau, a dockside casino and pavilion and entertainment center; Lady Luck Casino Caruthersville, a riverboat casino; Isle of Capri Casino Kansas City, a dockside casino; and Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin, a casino property, as well as operates Racelinebet.com, which offers online and telephone wagering services on horse races. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated approximately 950,000 square feet of casino space with approximately 21,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, 600 table and poker games, and 7,000 hotel rooms. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. The company also owns and operates The Venetian Resort Hotel Casino and The Palazzo Resort Hotel Casino on the Las Vegas Strip; the Sands Expo and Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada; and the Sands Casino Resort Bethlehem in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. Its integrated resorts include accommodations, gaming, entertainment and retail, convention and exhibition facilities, celebrity chef restaurants, and other amenities. Las Vegas Sands Corp. was founded in 1988 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

