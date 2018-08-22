Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $12,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Well Done LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Fagan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. 82.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Huimin Wang sold 3,800 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total value of $542,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,388 shares in the company, valued at $12,625,341.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,900 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.86, for a total transaction of $4,667,194.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,117,854.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,615 shares of company stock valued at $23,053,493. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.45.

NYSE:EW opened at $140.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a fifty-two week low of $100.20 and a fifty-two week high of $156.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $972.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.32 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 29.11%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and related delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

