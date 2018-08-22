Edward Joseph Gudaitis Acquires 769,500 Shares of Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (ASP) Stock

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (TSE:ASP) Director Edward Joseph Gudaitis purchased 769,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.28 per share, with a total value of C$215,460.00.

Edward Joseph Gudaitis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 15th, Edward Joseph Gudaitis purchased 176,000 shares of Acerus Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.22 per share, with a total value of C$38,720.00.

TSE ASP opened at C$0.28 on Wednesday. Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. has a 52 week low of C$0.10 and a 52 week high of C$0.52.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; Estrace, an oral tablet for the symptomatic relief of menopausal symptoms; and UriVarx, a natural health product that helps reduce symptoms of hyperactive bladder, such as daytime urinary frequency, urgency, and nocturia.

