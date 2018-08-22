Edward Bruce Morgan Sells 20,500 Shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp Co Ltd. (NINE) Stock

Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp Co Ltd. (NASDAQ:NINE) insider Edward Bruce Morgan sold 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $617,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ NINE traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.01. The company had a trading volume of 174,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,183. Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp Co Ltd. has a 52 week low of $22.23 and a 52 week high of $39.25.

Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp (NASDAQ:NINE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $205.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.71 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp in the first quarter worth about $127,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp in the first quarter worth about $152,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp in the second quarter worth about $162,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp in the first quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp in the first quarter worth about $213,000.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NINE. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 price target on shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.95.

About Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp

Ninetowns Internet Technology Group Company Limited is a software company that enables enterprises and trade-related People’s Republic of China Government agencies to streamline the import/export process in China. It operates in four segments: enterprise software and related maintenance services , software development services segment, B2C e-commerce and, and real estate development.

