EduCoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.28 Million (EDU)

EduCoin (CURRENCY:EDU) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. EduCoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $2.28 million worth of EduCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EduCoin has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One EduCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EduCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.36 or 0.02163530 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.10 or 0.00571003 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015209 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00016566 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00021744 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00045445 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00026002 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00018429 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010312 BTC.

EduCoin Profile

EduCoin (EDU) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. EduCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for EduCoin is www.edu.one . EduCoin’s official Twitter account is @PReducoin

EduCoin Token Trading

EduCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EduCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EduCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EduCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EduCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EduCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.