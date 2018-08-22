EDRCoin (EDRC) Trading 4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

EDRCoin (CURRENCY:EDRC) traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 22nd. During the last seven days, EDRCoin has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. EDRCoin has a market cap of $321,204.00 and $203.00 worth of EDRCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EDRCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001825 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About EDRCoin

EDRCoin (CRYPTO:EDRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2016. EDRCoin’s total supply is 3,595,748 coins and its circulating supply is 2,776,171 coins. EDRCoin’s official Twitter account is @EDRCoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . EDRCoin’s official website is www.edrcoin.cash

EDRCoin Coin Trading

EDRCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDRCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDRCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EDRCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

