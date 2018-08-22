Ecosynthetix (ECO) Hits New 1-Year High at $1.90

Ecosynthetix Inc (TSE:ECO) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.90 and last traded at C$1.85, with a volume of 9700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.91.

In other Ecosynthetix news, insider Robert Martin Haire purchased 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$253,400.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 146,000 shares of company stock worth $263,180.

About Ecosynthetix (TSE:ECO)

EcoSynthetix Inc, a renewable chemicals company, develops and commercializes bio-based technologies that are used as replacement solutions for synthetic, petrochemical-based adhesives, and other related products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers EcoMer biomonomer for use in pressure sensitive adhesives, ink, toner resins, and paints; EcoSphere biolatex used as coating binder for paper and paperboard; EcoStix, a family of pressure-sensitive adhesives, which include customizable resin grades and formulated grades; and DuraBind engineered biopolymers enable manufacturers of particle board, MDF, veneers, and laminates to decrease the amount of highly regulated chemicals, such as formaldehyde in their formulation.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Ecosynthetix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecosynthetix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.