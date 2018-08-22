Eco-Stim Energy Solutions Inc (ESES) Forecasted to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:ESES) – Analysts at Imperial Capital decreased their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for Eco-Stim Energy Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 15th. Imperial Capital analyst J. Wangler now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.09). Imperial Capital has a “In-Line” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Eco-Stim Energy Solutions’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ESES. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eco-Stim Energy Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Eco-Stim Energy Solutions from $2.25 to $1.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Eco-Stim Energy Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eco-Stim Energy Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.08.

NASDAQ:ESES opened at $0.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Eco-Stim Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.62.

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions (NASDAQ:ESES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). Eco-Stim Energy Solutions had a negative net margin of 65.60% and a negative return on equity of 50.82%. The firm had revenue of $18.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.20 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bienville Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eco-Stim Energy Solutions by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 6,117,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 133,718 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Eco-Stim Energy Solutions by 988.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,455,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,359 shares during the period. Finally, SCP Investment LP increased its position in Eco-Stim Energy Solutions by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 1,101,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 604,078 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions Company Profile

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions, Inc provides oilfield services in the United States and Argentina. The company offers pressure pumping, coiled tubing, and field management services to the upstream oil and gas industry. Its customers consist primarily of international oil and gas exploration and production companies, including national oil companies, local privately-held exploration and production companies, and other service companies.

