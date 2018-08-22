Echostar Co. (SATS) Position Boosted by CDAM UK Ltd

CDAM UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,291,355 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 316,958 shares during the period. Echostar accounts for about 12.0% of CDAM UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. CDAM UK Ltd’s holdings in Echostar were worth $57,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Echostar by 267,100.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,672 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Signition LP acquired a new stake in Echostar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Echostar by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,190 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. TLP Group LLC increased its position in Echostar by 454,400.0% in the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Echostar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. 51.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Anthony M. Federico sold 5,000 shares of Echostar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $222,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,151.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 46.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SATS opened at $48.97 on Wednesday. Echostar Co. has a one year low of $43.33 and a one year high of $62.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 67.11 and a beta of 0.80.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.48. Echostar had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $525.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.50 million. equities research analysts forecast that Echostar Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Echostar from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Echostar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Echostar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Echostar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.67.

EchoStar Corporation provides satellite service operations and video delivery solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

