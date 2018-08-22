EATON VANCE SHO/COM (EVG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

EATON VANCE SHO/COM (NYSE:EVG) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd.

EATON VANCE SHO/COM has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years.

NYSE EVG opened at $12.98 on Wednesday. EATON VANCE SHO/COM has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $14.57.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to provide a high level of current income, with a secondary objective of seeking capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its primary goal.

