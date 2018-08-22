Eaton Vance Michigan Municipal Bond Fund (MIW) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Michigan Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:MIW) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0475 per share on Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd.

Eaton Vance Michigan Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years.

MIW opened at $13.11 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Michigan Municipal Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $14.39.

Eaton Vance Michigan Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

