Eaton (ETN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ETN. ValuEngine lowered Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Eaton from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Eaton from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.61.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $82.03 on Monday. Eaton has a one year low of $69.82 and a one year high of $89.85. The stock has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. equities analysts expect that Eaton will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Uday Yadav sold 9,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $786,011.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,618.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $404,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,566 shares in the company, valued at $5,301,666.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,683 shares of company stock worth $2,220,088 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,683,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,732,000 after acquiring an additional 233,155 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 48,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 7,726 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 81,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 98,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,333,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $482,000. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

