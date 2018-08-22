Eastman Chemical (EMN) Holdings Lowered by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 924,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 76,372 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned 0.65% of Eastman Chemical worth $92,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Tiverton Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on EMN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical to $107.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.31.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $99.19 on Wednesday. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $83.50 and a 12-month high of $112.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.02. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.43%.

In related news, insider Lucian Boldea sold 3,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.58, for a total transaction of $364,912.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,058,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,715 shares of company stock valued at $4,005,972. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eastman Chemical Company manufactures and sells materials, specialty additives, chemicals, and fibers in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescents, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and antidegradant rubber additives; performance resins and amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; formic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

